The God of second chances amid cancel culture

We live in a culture where second chances are rare — like trying to find Wi-Fi in the middle of the desert. One bad post, one offhand comment from 10 years ago, and boom — your reputation’s gone. Cancelled. No grace, no mercy, no way back.

But that’s not how God operates.

The story of Jonah reminds us that God is the God of second chances. While our world cancels, God restores. While others write you off, He rewrites your story. Jonah ran from God — and God ran after Jonah. That’s grace. So, don’t tune this out. God’s not done with you.

You've heard of Jonah and the whale, right? Hollywood hasn't picked it up yet — probably too low on explosions and not enough sexual confusion — but it's got everything: rebellion, near-death experiences, a big fish, and yes, a worm. Because what's biblical drama without an unexpected twist?

Jonah was called to preach to Nineveh, a city described in the Bible as "great" and in history as violent, vile, and vicious. Jonah said no. He boarded a ship going the opposite way. God said, in essence, "Cute try."

Cue a "great wind," a shipwreck, and a "great fish" swallowing Jonah whole. Three days later, Jonah is belched out onto shore, spiritually renewed and, presumably, smelling like sushi gone bad. And then comes the best part: God calls him again.

Same mission. Same message. Same Jonah. Only this time, Jonah obeys.

The Gospel: simpler than you think

Jonah preached an eight-word sermon: "Yet 40 days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown." No fog machines. No merch table. Just truth.

And what happened? The entire city repented. The king took off his royal robes, people put on sackcloth, even the cows got involved (read it, it’s in there). It was the greatest revival in recorded history.

Why? Because Jonah, the once reluctant prophet, finally delivered God’s message instead of editing it.

That’s the power of the Gospel. Not some glittery pep talk about being your best self, but a soul-shaking proclamation: You are lost, God has come for you, and through Christ, you can be found. As Paul said in Romans, "I am not ashamed of the Gospel, for it is the power of God unto salvation."

Hard Truth: God uses flawed people

Jonah didn’t want to preach. And when God spared Nineveh, Jonah got mad. This is like writing a bestseller and being upset it got published. Why? Because Jonah still thought some people were too far gone for God.

Sound familiar? Today, we write people off like bad checks. They vote the wrong way, tweet the wrong thing, and watch the wrong news network. But God sent a reluctant, bitter, slightly racist prophet to the worst city on Earth and sparked a revival. That’s grace. Scandalous, unfair, glorious grace.

Jonah was angry enough to die because God was too merciful. And God — in a move that would make a screenwriter wince — grows a plant to give Jonah shade, then sends a worm to kill it. Jonah weeps for the plant but not the people. The worm, it turns out, is not just a bug. It’s a mirror.

Your second chance

Maybe you’ve been running like Jonah. Maybe you think you’re too messed up, too compromised, too late. You're not. If God can use a guy who got barfed out of a fish to spark the greatest awakening in history, He can use you.

But He won’t force you. He didn’t force Jonah. He gave him a second chance.

You’ve got one too.

So, stop running. Deliver the message. Love the unlovable. Invite the unreachable. And remember: the God who appointed a fish, a storm, and a worm also appointed you.

And who knows?

Maybe the revival doesn’t start in Nineveh. Maybe it starts with you.

