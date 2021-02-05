The politically incorrect Jesus

Jesus, of course, was not a politician. He never ran for office; he didn't live in a democracy. He did, however, speak out against both the Roman civil rulers and the Scribes, Pharisees, and Sadducees religious leaders.

His public ministry began after the arrest of John the Baptist, who also was outspoken publicly against both religious and civil authorities. At one point, John told the area ruler Herod he had done a wicked thing by marrying his brother's wife. In other words, he embarrassed the king. So King Herod had him killed. He was ultimately executed for speaking publicly against governmental rulers.



The Sadducees and Pharisees that Jesus so often railed against were allowed by Rome to exercise limited governorship over the Jews. They were civil leaders to a degree. In other words, Jesus called out civil and religious leaders in the strongest terms possible: thieves, hypocrites, sons of the Devil, etc. He challenged the authorities in Jerusalem by violently clearing the Temple with a whip, overturning the moneychangers' tables. He railed against them for making the Temple "a den of thieves."



Jesus' message was about the coming Kingdom of God. His "Lord's Prayer" prays for God's Kingdom to be manifest on earth. Using the word, "Kingdom," is telling, in that it was a political term. Jesus didn't say, for instance, God's "people" or God's "community" or God's "Body" or God's "society" or any one of a number of non-political terms. His announcement that "The Kingdom of God is at hand," was a direct challenge to both the civil and religious authorities. And to this day, the Kingdom of God and the kingdom of this world often find themselves in conflict.



The Church has often been called "the conscience of the nation." Jesus said we are "the light of the world." Indeed, one of the Church's functions in society is to bear witness to what is good, and steer as many as possible – whether members or not – toward the good. Souls are at stake.



Some people say that since those engaging in evil are not members of our flock, we should keep silence. The "I can't impose my morality on others" excuse for saying nothing in the face of evil. This may soothe our consciences, but it is the polar opposite of love. If we truly love and care about our neighbor – even a heretic Samaritan – we will do what we can to help them, including sharing the scientific facts proving immoral practices are harmful.



And we speak out, not just for the sake of those engaging in evil, but for Christians weak in the faith, duped by the world (which includes those who would justify their silence by spouting the liberal creed, "We can't legislate morality in a pluralistic society"). All too often, Christians – including some of our leaders – spout whatever the mainstream media says about sex, abortion, divorce, (January sixth in DC), etc. I personally have been told by open homosexuals that ecclesial leaders say their homosexuality is innate and unchangeable. I once was told by a stranger, while in the seminary chapel following a worship service, of his sexual exploits while traveling. He smiled and boasted about it. In other words, even fellow Christians need us to clearly defend the right, and decry the wrong.



Christians speak out because we love. There are horrible consequences for the poor, the handicapped, the gender confused, those with the "intrinsic disorder" of same-sex attraction, the military, all of society. We speak out of love for our neighbor. "Love the sinner, hate the sin" – we love the sinner by sharing how harmful sin is and pointing to a better way.



In a democracy, this duty to speak up is a much greater responsibility. In a democracy, to be passive when people's lives are being ruined is to be complicit with evil. It is hating our neighbor.



We look to ourselves first, of course, always saying with St Paul that "I am the worst of sinners." So our internal approach is not that "I have the moral high ground," but "You are better than me; I am nothing but a beggar telling you where to find food, and warning you of good looking foods which contain poison."



While we are commanded to obey the authorities over us and to pray for our leaders personally, this command is not unbounded. As St Paul wrote many times, we are to "be subject" to rulers for they are appointed by God "for the punishment of evildoers and for the praise of those who do good." However, when told to stop preaching by the religious governing authorities, they replied, "We must obey God rather than men."



Jesus spoke extremely harsh words to leaders. He openly criticized King Herod, even calling him a "fox." When the State goes beyond tolerating sin that harms people to celebrating and endorsing and paying for harmful evil, the Church rightly condemns such actions. For the good of all, and especially for those weak who need moral direction. Satan is the "god of this age," and he has deceived the nations, so the Church's correction is continually in need and essential for the common good.



The authorities themselves need us to criticize their harmful ideas, so as to at least reign in their misguided actions and diminish the damage to citizens.



Finally, Jesus was a political prisoner. He was crucified as an enemy of the state (including the religious "State"). It was a political execution.



If we consider Jesus to be "Lord" of our whole life, that includes our interactions with civil and religious authorities (in a democracy, that minimally includes voting). We interact with love, but that doesn't mean we're always "nice" or compliant. Jesus never went along with the status quo and often His words were the opposite of "nice." Jesus is the Personification of love. Following His example, Christians should speak out against evil in all its forms, including evil legislation, evil policies, and evil ideas.



We speak out, not to condemn people but to do just the opposite: to love people. For instance, sodomy harms people and the society that condones it. Sodomy hurts, physically, biologically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually. Anyone who genuinely seeks to truly love does what they can – and usually all we can do is speak out – to discourage or stop the promotion and/or enabling of sodomy. That's just one example.



Another example is transgenderism. This lie destroys lives, and in the case of top or bottom surgery, permanently. At the Ruth Institute where I work, the very first "Dr J Show" I produced featured a journalist who worked with parents of minors who, without parental consent but with the help of school teachers and administrators, had their penises cut off, breasts cut off, etc. Minors.



There are many more examples, such as abortion and euthanasia, but the point is we warn because we care. As James Dobson puts it, love cares enough to confront.



And this speaking out sometimes works to save many. There are examples of Christians speaking out against evil who successfully persuaded the authorities and the populace. Abolition is one example, but there are many. Thank God abolitionist Christians DID interfere with the State! In its early centuries, Christianity "turned the world upside down," and in the West led to tolerance, democracy, and freedom.



It is important to note that there must be a marked difference between public pronouncements and personal, one-on-one pastoring. Christians love all, unconditionally, "as is." Like God, the Christian community takes people where they're at, and does not impose moral perfection before welcoming. At my parish for over 20 years we welcomed lesbians and those suffering from same-sex attraction. Let the wedding Banquet be full! All who are thirsty may come. As Gordon Mote sings it, "I catch 'em; God cleans 'em."



I had an unspoken rule for myself as a pastor. I would say nothing about morality to a catechumen until several months into catechism, toward the end, when we begin to discuss confession of sin. I remember one man who was not just living with his fiancée but sharing things like, "I know she's the woman I want to marry someday, because when we have sex it's a spiritual experience." I said nothing, as is my internal rule. But he didn't take very long to see the light on his own – well before our catechism tackled the subject of confession of sin, he interrupted a discussion session once to say, "The Church would say it was wrong for me and ______ to live together, wouldn't she?" My response was as brief and gentle as possible, "That's true, the Church would say that's not perfect love, but we'll get to the why later."



So with individual people, we must exercise the gentlest of care. When we meet individuals who are suffering from evil behavior, we listen to the full first, then speak encouragement, counsel, and help that person move one little step closer to Christ's healing and forgiveness.



When we speak in the public square, it's a different story. We discern evil for the sake of the many who are deceived, and I believe we must be as bold as John the Baptist, and as bold as Jesus, no matter what is politically correct.



Archbishop JOB (of blessed memory) loved the movie "Beckett." (I've always like "Man For All Seasons.") Beckett's is a good example to follow, I think. He took a stand so publicly, the king had him murdered. We, too, should care so much for our neighbor and the world that we risk all in telling the truth.

