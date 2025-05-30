Home Opinion Trade schools vs. traditional college: Which one is better?

Hey Chuck,

My grandson loves working with his hands and I’ve encouraged him to consider going to trade school. His parents prefer that he goes to a traditional college. Do you have some research on the trade school route?

Trade School Options

Dear Trade School Options,

I pride myself on being a general handyman. But, when it comes to electrical, plumbing, HVAC, welding and detailed carpentry work, I appreciate the experts. And as you may know, they are all in high demand. The Bible says that anyone who does their job well will be honored for their skill, regardless of the field.

“Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men” (Proverbs 22:29).

Income for the trades is rising rapidly. A friend recently helped a high school graduate with limited career prospects attend welding school. Two years after graduation he is now earning $150,000/year working on oil refineries. A joke I heard rings a bit true: After paying his plumber for repair work, the customer says, “Man, this bill seems expensive to me and I am a doctor!” The plumber replied, “I get it. It seemed expensive to me too when I was a doctor.”

Trade school is a great option



Our nation depends on the qualified skills of laborers. Schools, businesses, and households cannot function for long without them. That’s why I am encouraged to see a revitalization of vocational skills being taught in high school.

Shop class used to be a standard part of American education. It provided training in basic skills that were useful in life and exposed students to possible careers. Budget cuts, standardized testing and college-prep, emphasis on computers and technology classes, and liability concerns led to the phase-out of programs.

An article by Ralph Hiddenburg is well worth reading. He includes the following quotes:

“We don’t have a worker shortage. We have a shop class shortage” (Hiddenburg).

“If President Trump succeeds either through tariffs or sheer persuasion to bring manufacturing back to this country, you’re gonna see a flight towards skilled labor that I think is gonna be unrivaled in the history of modern work” (Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs”).

“If we don’t act boldly, the U.S. faces a shortfall of 1.9 million manufacturing workers by 2033; 3.8 million positions will open up, but nearly half could go unfilled” (Carolyn Lee, President of the Manufacturing Institute).

A generation of those highly skilled in trades are retiring and the need for replacement has been growing. The emphasis on a four-year college diploma over a vocational career left a vacuum in essential industries.

Geoff Harris, with the National News Desk, reports that although AI is expanding, trades are making a comeback. Scott Shelar, President/CEO of Construction Ready, assists people in finding trade jobs. His nonprofit held their annual career expo at the Georgia World Congress Center earlier this year. Of the 10,000 attendees, 6,000 were students from across the state. Georgia currently has over 17,000 students enrolled in 150 skilled trade construction and metals programs.

“The surge in career/trade education can be attributed to a simple truth: standardized education doesn’t cater to every student’s needs. Students are seeking diverse educational approaches and hands-on training to equip them for life after high school without the pressure of pursuing a traditional four-year college degree. There is a growing interest among students to dive straight into meaningful work that aligns with their passions and skills. Career/trade education is meeting this rising demand effectively” (Dr. Jessica Spallino, Co-Founder/CEO of Method Schools).

Not just traditional trades

The once negative stigma associated with hands-on work is changing. This segment of the population is hard-working and often high-earning individuals. Our nation’s schools are waking up to the importance of equipping young people for essential careers in the trades. Some of the construction, manufacturing, or woodworking programs offer machining, 3-D printing, even digital markup and takeoff tools. A $90 million upgrade at Middleton High School in Wisconsin offers classes with robotic arms and state-of-the-art machinery.

A Catholic high school in Philadelphia is addressing the global shortage of welders by equipping interested students. Several companies are partnering with them. They currently have 32 bays for training. Instructor Joe Williams says, “The demand is great, the success rate is great and, because of that, these guys are offered career-driven, high-paid jobs before graduation.” Every senior in the program received a job offer paying more than $50,000. A junior has already received a $70,000 job offer! Imagine making that as a teenager, plus the benefits of health insurance, and a 401(k)!

Encourage but don’t push



Encourage the parents with this info, but recognize your grandson has to make the final decision for where God has equipped and called him for his career. If he enrolls in shop class, shows interest and ability, possibly he will express his interest to his Mom and Dad in a way that changes their minds. He may decide he wants to attend an academic school. Your love and support will be invaluable regardless of the route he chooses. And those handyman skills he learns now can always be helpful around the house!



For further reading:



