Home Opinion What can the righteous do?

In a time of moral and cultural upheaval, it’s easy for Christians to feel discouraged. Many wonder if there is anything they can do that will make a significant difference in our country.

We are not the first to wonder what believers can do. In fact, a similar question was posed to David in Psalm 11:3 as his friends counseled him to flee questioning, “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

Indeed, in the United States of America, our foundations are being destroyed. America is experiencing unprecedented challenges to the values that shaped our nation. Its very moral fabric is unraveling before our eyes.

So, what can we do? What should we do? Thankfully, the Bible provides the answer. Here are eight biblical ways believers in America can make a difference for Christ.

1. Stand on truth



Christians must ground themselves in the unchanging Word of God. We are increasingly bombarded with ideologies that contradict the Bible, and our first responsibility is to stand firmly on truth. As Psalm 119:160 reminds us, “Thy word is true from the beginning: and every one of thy righteous judgments endureth forever.”

To stand on truth, we must be students of God’s Word, learning what the Bible says about the specific issues of our day. Our beliefs should not be swayed by cultural trends or human opinion but should be firmly rooted in the Word of God.

2. Pray for spiritual revival



As important as it is to elect leaders who will pass and uphold moral laws, the spiritual needs of our nation are greater than can be reversed simply with better leaders. We need God to work — to bring a national revival like the First and Second Great Awakenings that shaped our nation.

As Christians, we can pray earnestly for revival in our own lives, in our churches, and across our nation. Without prayer, even our best-intentioned efforts will be powerless.

3. Declare the Gospel



Amid the brokenness and confusion of our world, the greatest need remains constant — the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The Gospel changes lives in ways no other force can accomplish. Paul boldly declared, “I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth” (Romans 1:16).

Now is not the time for Christians to shy away from declaring the truth of Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection for our sin (1 Corinthians 15:1–4). We must individually and corporately get back to sharing how people can have a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ.

4. Commit to the local church



The local church is God’s plan for reaching the world and nurturing believers. Despite the challenges of recent years, such as pandemic disruptions, the church remains vital. The New Testament describes the church as “the pillar and ground of the truth” (1 Timothy 3:15). Through the local church, we find fellowship, encouragement, and accountability.

Active commitment to a local church strengthens our spiritual lives and amplifies our impact in the community. Whether it’s through discipleship, outreach, or service, the church allows us to multiply our efforts as we work together to glorify God and spread the Gospel.

5. Count the cost



Jesus never promised a comfortable life for His followers. In fact, He specifically told us to count the cost: “For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost whether he have sufficient to finish it? … So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple” (Luke 14:28, 33).

For some, the cost of following Christ has meant literal martyrdom; for others, it means facing more subtle forms of persecution. In either case, we must stand willing and ready to follow the Lord as His disciples whatever the cost may be.

6. Live with a consistent testimony

Integrity in our daily lives matters. We can’t be Sunday morning Christians and make a difference for the Lord throughout the week. Colossians 3:17 admonishes, “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus.”

Christians who live with consistent testimony at home, at work, and throughout their communities are walking billboards for the power of the Gospel.

7. Teach the next generation



Investing in young people by teaching them the truths of God’s Word and mentoring them in how to apply those to life is one of the most significant ways we can impact the future. Children and teens are constantly bombarded with secular, even anti-God, messages in school, on social media, and throughout society. They need to hear and see the truth of the Bible lived out.

Proverbs 22:6 urges, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Teaching the next generation requires time, patience, and dedication, but the results are lasting. Christian parents, teachers, and mentors can help young people develop a biblical worldview, equipping them to stand strong amid cultural challenges.

8. Engage as a citizen



While our primary allegiance is to Christ, we are also citizens of a nation that allows for active engagement in its governance. We should exercise our right to vote with discernment, supporting policies and leaders who align with biblical values. Beyond voting, Christians can attend town halls, serve on local boards, and contact elected officials about the areas that concern us.

In Jeremiah 29:7, God instructed the Israelites in Babylonian exile to “seek the peace of the city.” Similarly, we are called to be a blessing in our communities and to seek their welfare. In this way, we can be salt and light to our communities for Christ.

What can the righteous do?

The ultimate answer to the question “What can the righteous do?” in Psalm 11 is to decide, as David did in verse 1, “In the Lord put I my trust.” And to trust in the Lord is the ultimate answer to our role as American Christians as well.

Even as we stand on truth, pray for revival, and engage in the areas listed in this article, we must do it with our faith in God, rather than in politics or in any human institution. For although it is important to be active citizens and support godly values, our ultimate confidence is in God. Political movements come and go, but our God remains. As Psalm 118:8 reminds us, “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.”