What do Mormons believe? LDS teachings vs. Christianity: An overview

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—commonly called the LDS Church or Mormonism—is one of the fastest-growing religious movements that identifies itself with Christianity. But what exactly do Mormons believe? And how do LDS teachings compare with the historic Christian faith?

The roots of Mormonism

Mormonism began in the early 1800s with Joseph Smith, who claimed that God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared to him in a vision. In his account, recorded in the Pearl of Great Price, he asked which church to join and was told:

“I was answered that I must join none of them, for they were all wrong; and the Personage who addressed me said that all their creeds were an abomination in his sight” (Joseph Smith—History 1:19).

Later, Smith said an angel named Moroni revealed golden plates, which he translated into the Book of Mormon. For Mormons, Joseph Smith is a prophet who restored the true church after a universal apostasy.

Core Mormon beliefs

1. Scripture and authority

The LDS Church holds to four standard works: the Bible, the Book of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants, and the Pearl of Great Price. Article of Faith 8 states:

“We believe the Bible to be the word of God as far as it is translated correctly; we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God.”

This means that LDS leaders can effectively override the Bible with new revelation. In contrast, evangelical Christians confess the Bible alone as the sufficient, inspired Word of God (2 Timothy 3:16; Revelation 22:18–19).

2. God’s nature and the Trinity

Joseph Smith taught:

“The Father has a body of flesh and bones as tangible as man’s; the Son also; but the Holy Ghost… is a personage of Spirit” (Doctrine and Covenants 130:22).

LDS leaders also affirm the couplet by Lorenzo Snow:

“As man now is, God once was; as God now is, man may be.”

This view presents God as an exalted man who became divine. By contrast, Christianity teaches that God is spirit (John 4:24), unchanging (Malachi 3:6), and eternal from all time (Psalm 90:2). The Trinity is one God in three co-eternal persons—not three separate beings.

3. Jesus Christ and the atonement

Mormons affirm Jesus as the Son of God and Savior, yet their understanding of His work differs. The Book of Mormon says:

“For we know that it is by grace that we are saved, after all we can do” (2 Nephi 25:23).

This places grace alongside human effort. Evangelicals hold that salvation is by grace alone, through faith in Christ alone, not by works (Ephesians 2:8–9). Christ’s death is completely sufficient to save, apart from human merit.

4. The plan of salvation and human destiny

The LDS “plan of happiness” teaches a pre-mortal existence where all people lived with God before birth, a mortal probation on earth, and eternal progression after death. Doctrine and Covenants 131:1–2 states:

“In the celestial glory there are three heavens or degrees; and in order to obtain the highest, a man must enter into this order of the priesthood [meaning the new and everlasting covenant of marriage].”

This means exaltation (godhood) is reserved for those who keep temple covenants, especially eternal marriage. The Bible, however, teaches that humans are created beings who will never become gods (Isaiah 43:10), and that salvation is about reconciliation with God, not progression to deity.

5. Heaven, hell, and judgment

Joseph Smith’s revelations describe three degrees of glory (celestial, terrestrial, telestial) with only the most faithful LDS members reaching the highest. Doctrine and Covenants 76 outlines these glories. By contrast, Jesus taught a two-fold destiny: eternal life with God or eternal judgment apart from Him (Matthew 25:46; John 3:16–18).

6. Temples and ordinances

LDS temples are used for unique ordinances such as baptism for the dead and eternal marriage. Doctrine and Covenants 124:39 affirms:

“For therein are the ordinances of baptism for the dead, and the solemn assemblies… for the glory, honor, and endowment of all her municipals.”

Evangelical Christianity rejects these practices, teaching that baptism is for living believers (Acts 2:38) and that marriage is not eternal (Matthew 22:30).

7. Human potential and exaltation

A distinctive Mormon teaching is that faithful members can become like God, ruling over their own worlds. As Brigham Young stated:

“The Lord created you and me for the purpose of becoming Gods like Himself” (Journal of Discourses 3:93).

Christianity teaches that believers are adopted children of God (Romans 8:15–17), conformed to Christ’s likeness in holiness, but never divine in essence. Worship is directed to the one true God, not multiplied deities.

Why Evangelicals see Mormonism as outside orthodox Christianity

Though Mormons honor Jesus and the Bible, their redefinitions of God, Christ, salvation, and Scripture place their teachings outside the historic Christian Gospel. For evangelicals, these differences are not minor but essential.

Still, we are called to love our Mormon friends. They are often sincere, family-oriented, and devoted. Respectful dialogue gives us opportunities to point to the biblical gospel: salvation through Christ alone, by grace alone, through faith alone.