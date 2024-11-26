Home Opinion What mature gratitude looks like

The season of thanksgiving is upon us — a time to thank God for seeds, soil and strength to sow; for growing fruit and a harvest of plenty. But God offers us more than food for our bodies. Mature gratitude focuses on who we are thankful for rather than what we are thankful for. The earth and all that is in it will pass away, but God will remain forever as our ultimate inheritance.

Hebrews 11:16 describes the saints who persist, despite difficulties, because “they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore, God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared for them a city.” Our final and greatest gift from God is Himself. The Bible tells us that at the end of time, “He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God” (Rev. 21:3). Part of Christian endurance is remembering our promised reward when difficulty arises so that we can remain a thankful people.

Source of gratitude

Paul wrote, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Thankfulness is based on trust in God’s sovereign providence. How could God, who made the heavens and the earth, not care for his beloved children that He created and gave his Son to save? Giving thanks in all circumstances is God’s will for you and me in Jesus Christ. As we give thanks for all things, we profess our faith that God is in control. We can give thanks for everything that happens in our lives, trusting that God has given us what is best.

Hindrance to gratitude

Sometimes our circumstances may not seem to be good, but God knows what is best. He desires to bring each of us to completion in Christ Jesus. Therefore, we ought to give thanks to God in all things. Our current situation, spouse, children, parents and the people around us are all gifts from the hand of our sovereign God. We are grateful not only when we are loved by them, but as we rely on His power to love them with His love.

Sacrifice of gratitude

Sometimes we must give thanks to God during circumstances that confound our understanding. The prophet Habakkuk confessed, “Though the fig tree should not blossom, nor fruit be on the vines, the produce of the olive fail and the fields yield no food, the flock be cut off from the fold and there be no herd in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the LORD; I will take joy in the God of my salvation” (Habakkuk 3:17-18). We can be thankful when our business does not thrive, when our bank account is empty, when there is no furniture in our house, and when there is no car in our garage. Amidst devastation and loss and emptiness, we can yet rejoice in the God of our salvation. He is our helper who will never leave us. He is our hope in life and death.

Basis for gratitude

When we believe God is sovereign over all, we can trust His providence will work together for our good, even when it’s hard. Habakkuk confessed that even if God allowed the Babylonians to invade and everything was taken away from him, he would still rejoice in the God of his salvation. God may bring suffering into our lives in order to remove our dependency on this world and to train us to be fully dependent on Him. Our lives are only a vapor. Beauty, status, wealth and acclaim will pass away. We exist not for what we eat, drink and wear, but for God Himself, the source of our salvation and the end of our joy. Our relationship with Him is the foundation of our gratitude.

Habakkuk believed God would ultimately give his people victory. No matter how powerful the Babylonians were, they remained tools in God’s hands. He used them as an instrument to purify the people of Judah. In the midst of difficulties, look to God’s providence and give thanks. He holds the future. He did not even spare His only Son for you. He will not abandon you now. Therefore, we can give thanks in everything we have to do, in everything we eat, and in everything that lies ahead. The Bible tells us, “The one who offers thanksgiving as his sacrifice glorifies me; ... I will show the salvation of God!” (Psalm 50:23).

Let us be a thankful people, professing through our faith that whatever God ordains is best for us. Be thankful to God for life and breath, for bringing us through all our trials to this point, for the future hope, and for the glory He receives through us. God wants us to thank Him no matter our circumstances. We were created by God and for God, and we should be filled with thanksgiving because He is our God.