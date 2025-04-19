Home Opinion When presidents preach: 2 Easters, 2 very different messages

What a difference a year makes.

In 2024, President Biden made headlines — and history — for declaring Easter Sunday to be Transgender Day of Visibility. It wasn’t just tone-deaf. It was a spiritually defiant celebration of sinful disorder. But this year, under President Trump, Easter looks and sounds very different.

Rather than competing narratives or conflicting declarations, the Trump Administration delivered a message of clarity, stating in part:

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

This week is a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion — and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead. …Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word.

This proclamation goes deeper than the culture war rhetoric we’ve come to expect in politics. Instead, it’s a reverent reflection on the theological underpinnings of the historic Christian faith — the living Son of God who conquered sin and death and offers grace and salvation to all those who repent and believe.

It’s hard to overstate how jarring this shift is. In 2024, Christians were told — without apology — that their most sacred day should also serve as a celebration of perverse gender ideology. In 2025, Americans are reminded that Easter is a celebration of the Five Solas, chiefly “in Christ alone.”

Let's be clear: no politician can save us. Jesus alone is Savior and Lord. But leadership still matters — because what a leader chooses to honor reveals what a nation values.

In recent months, President Trump has spoken clearly on God’s providence, America’s Christian heritage, and Christ’s ultimate authority over sin and death. It reflects a new posture for our nation.

This Eastertide is a prime time to pause and take inventory of our nation’s soul.

Are we a country that bows before God, or a nation that tries to replace Him? Do we acknowledge the author of life, or do we demand the pen for ourselves? The way we answer these questions will shape our future more than any election ever could.

America doesn’t need another photo op, press release, or Truth Social post. It needs revival. May many reflect, perhaps for the first time, on the glorious Easter story rooted in the saving grace of the Gospel. And may many others revisit their faith, remembering that the only reason we have hope — now and forever — is because the tomb is empty, and Jesus is King.