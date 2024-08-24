Home Opinion When serving the Lord becomes a chore

In the busyness of life, it is easy to be so focused on what we and others are doing (or should be doing) that we miss out on choosing “the good portion” — taking time to be with and listen to the Lord along the way. Martha knew this well.

It is true that we have things to do, and we should do those things wholeheartedly and in a way that glorifies the Lord (Colossians 3:17, 23-24). Yet, it is also true that God created us for more than just “doing.” As it has been said before, we are not human doers but human beings.

Like me, you may have a lot of things on your to-do list. If you are a follower of Jesus, many (if not most) of those things on our to-do lists are good, godly things. After all, as followers of Jesus we seek to glorify the Lord in all things. We strive to live our lives trusting Him, lovingly obeying Him, and serving Him and others. And yet, in the midst of doing those good, godly things, we can still struggle with “good portion” living.

God’s Word contains a short story about two people, both of whom trusted and loved the Lord. Each of them made choices, both of which were good, godly choices. However, only one of them initially chose “the good portion”, that is, taking time to be with and listening to the Lord along the way.

Mary and Martha

In Luke 10:38-42 we read about Jesus and His disciples being welcomed into a home. Martha did the right thing — she welcomed Jesus into her home. By doing so, Martha set the stage for people to take the time to be with and listen to the Lord. Yes, Martha’s hospitality set the stage for “the good portion.”

We then read about Martha’s sister, Mary, who sat down at the Lord’s feet and listened to His teaching. Meanwhile, Martha was distracted by all the serving. It should be noted that the Greek word translated as “serving” in verse 40 can also be translated as “ministering.” Martha is ministering to the Lord and His people! What a great thing to do!

Both sisters have chosen to do good, godly things up to this point. Martha chose to invite Jesus and his followers into her home and chose to serve them. Mary chose to sit at Jesus’ feet and listen to His teaching. However, only one of those choices was called “the good portion” by Jesus.

While serving the Lord and His disciples, Martha not only initially missed out on choosing “the good portion”, but she also became frustrated because of what her sister was doing (or not doing). Been there. Done that. How about you?

Martha then went to the Lord, asked Him if He even cared that Mary was not serving with her, and even ordered Jesus to tell Mary to get to work! Been there. Done that. How about you?

While it is good to bring our concerns to the Lord (see Philippians 4:6; 1 Peter 5:7; Hebrews 4:16), it is rarely, if ever, good to interrupt the Lord’s instruction in order to tell Him what He should be telling others to do or not to do. Been there. Done that. How about you?

Praise the Lord for His gracious responses to us when we are in error!

The Lord’s response to Martha reaffirmed that He did care. The doubling of a name, as Jesus did here — “Martha, Martha” — expresses truly knowing another. He was aware of what was going on, acknowledging that she was “anxious and troubled about many things.” The Lord then revealed to Martha, and to us, that only “one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good portion, which will not be taken away from her.”

Though Martha chose to do good, godly things by welcoming Jesus and his disciples into her home and serving them, she initially missed out on “the good portion.” Though she chose to serve the Lord — a great thing to do! — she did not initially choose to take time to be with and listento Him.

Making the necessary choice

Mary chose the good portion. She chose to sit down, to be with and listento her Lord. Jesus not only identified that as “the good portion,” but He said that was the onenecessarything and that it would not be taken away from her.

The great news for Martha, and us, is that she only missed out on the good portion initially. Out of her frustration, Martha eventually stopped what she was doing, went to the Lord, and listened to Him. As she did, she too experienced “the good portion.”

Whether initially or eventually (preferably the former!), we can stop what we are doing — even those good, godly things — to choose “the good portion.” We can take time to be with the Lord and to listen to Him. If you have not done so today, why not take the time now? According to Jesus, that is the one thing that is necessary, and it will not be taken away from you.