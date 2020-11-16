Who's your president for the next four years?

The election is complete, the media has declared Joe Biden, president elect, and our current president, Donald J. Trump, has filed legal claims in multiple states to block the outcome. President Trump is claiming the election was won illegally. Before all is said and done, I am sure this will make its way to the highest court in our land.

So, whose your president for the next four years?

We have Democratic Christians declaring they are glad they now have a president they can be proud of who doesn’t bring shame to them. They are at peace that the lying can finally end in our country and we can have honest politics under a Biden administration.

We have Republican Christians declaring that God gave them a prophetic word in the night and God will come to President Trump’s aid and deliver our nation from the tyranny of fraud and illegality and bring a triumphant President Trump through the fire and back into the highest office in our country to lead us to prosperity and peace for four more years.

As a follower of Jesus Christ, I petition you with a question: Who’s your president to restore hope to our nation through this political democracy?

In our day, if we are honest, we are ALL looking for a person to be our political savior through our democracy.

In Jesus’ day, if they were honest, God’s people were looking for a person to be their political savior to deliver them from the empirical tyranny of Rome.

In essence, God’s people were looking for a political messiah to save them from the maladies of their day.

The people were desperate to know they had someone who could bring HOPE to their HOPELESS LIVES.

Sound familiar?

Does to me.

Then, Jesus arrived on the scene.

Could this be the political Savior they were waiting for?

Many thought, YES!

However, over time, not Rome, but God’s own people decided Jesus was NOT the guy. He was either too angry or too nice or too…whatever. And they concluded: JESUS IS NOT THE GUY!

The political tensions of God’s people in Jesus’ day BOILED OVER and Rome had to get involved.

We know the story. Jesus was betrayed by Judas, arrested and then questioned by Pilate. Pilate’s wife had a PROPHETIC VISION THAT JESUS IS WHO HE SAYS HE IS.

What was Pilate to do? He didn’t care about Jesus or God’s people, but he did care about his political career. He didn’t think Jesus deserved to die, but, in a moment of desperation, he allowed God’s people to decide.

John 19 records the moment…

“Then Pilate took Jesus and flogged him. 2 And the soldiers twisted together a crown of thorns and put it on his head and arrayed him in a purple robe. 3 They came up to him, saying, ‘Hail, King of the Jews!’ 4 Pilate went out again and said to them, ‘See, I am bringing him out to you that you…’ 5 So Jesus came out…Pilate said to them, ‘Behold the man!’ 6 When the chief priests and the officers saw him, they cried out, ‘Crucify him, crucify him!’ Pilate said to them, ‘…I find no guilt in him.’

7The Jews answered him, ‘We have a law, and according to that law he ought to die because he has made himself the Son of God.’ 8 When Pilate heard this statement, he was even more afraid. 9 He entered his headquarters again and said to Jesus, ‘Where are you from?’ But Jesus gave him no answer. 10 So Pilate said to him, ‘You will not speak to me? Do you not know that I have authority to release you and authority to crucify you?’ 11 Jesus answered him, ‘You would have no authority over me at all unless it had been given you from above. Therefore he who delivered me over to you has the greater sin.’

12 From then on Pilate sought to release him… 14He said to the Jews, ‘Behold your King!’ 15 They cried out, ‘Away with him, away with him, crucify him!’ Pilate said to them, ‘Shall I crucify your King?’ The chief priests answered, ‘We have no king but Caesar.’ 16 So he delivered him over to them to be crucified.”

Who’s your presidential savior for the next four years?

But more importantly than that, who’s your King for ALL eternity?

Yes, it matters who your president is, but who your King is matters even more!

Be careful as a follower of Jesus trading a King for a President like God’s people did in Jesus day.

Vote!

Have a party affiliation!

Remember the winner leads for, at most, eight years.

However, live EACH DAY prioritizing KING JESUS OVER YOUR PRESDIENT. Otherwise, like God’s people in Jesus’ day, your POLITICAL PARTY may win, but your life will LOSE.

Who’s your President for the next four years? Time will tell.

Regardless of time, MY KING will never change and His name is….

JESUS!

Revelation 19 says,

11 Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse! The one sitting on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he judges… 15 …He (JESUS) will rule…16 On his robe and on his thigh he has a name written, King of kings and Lord of lords.”

Jesus is not coming back to reign for four or even eight years, but FOREVER!

Until then, let us pray for our democracy and live for His glory and our good.

