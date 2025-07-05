Home Opinion Why atheists should be afraid of 'nothing'

Atheists choose to limit themselves to only one cosmological option. They hitch their wagon to the wild fantasy that everything came from nothing. This foolish belief creates an irrational worldview. But unlike Christianity, which is an evidence-base faith, atheism has a religious-like devotion to the absurd belief that nothing created something.

Atheists should actually be afraid of 'nothing.' That is to say, atheists should fear the faulty assumption that nothing produced space, time, matter and energy at the beginning. This blind faith is rooted in a preposterous make-believe theory, without a shred of scientific evidence to support its impossible conclusion.

Lee Strobel posted in 2017: "To continue in atheism, I would need to believe that nothing produces everything, non-life produces life, randomness produces fine-tuning, chaos produces information, unconsciousness produces consciousness, and non-reason produces reason. I simply didn't have that much faith."

If an atheist follows the evidence, he or she can meet "the only true God" (John 17:3). But when atheists dig in their heels and continue trusting in their illogical ideology, they remain spiritually blind. Sadly, man with his free will can choose to close his mind to the truth he was created to understand and accept.

When an atheist faces a family crisis, he has nothing to rely upon for spiritual comfort. When atheists become disillusioned with life, there is nothing substantive to pull them out of the pit of discouragement. And when atheists stand before Jesus Christ on Judgment Day, they will have nothing good to say about why they rejected God.

Jon Noyes is a pastor, radio host and Christian apologist. But when Jon was an atheist, he wrestled with various questions: "Where did everything come from? Why is there something rather than nothing? His naturalistic worldview could not explain all the wonders of Creation that were evident to him."

Perhaps you can relate to Jon. You might even be at the same place he found himself years ago. If so, I highly encourage you to develop a fear of "nothing." That is, start to become afraid that you might be wrong in your unreasonable assumption that something came from nothing. Even if you feel like you have nothing to lose by denying God's existence, I assure you, my friend, that you have far more to lose than you can even fathom.

"The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom" (Proverbs 9:10). Without this holy fear, you'll remain convinced that you will never be held accountable to your Creator. And since you believe in nothing supernatural, you wrongly assume there will be no eternal accountability or eternal justice.

The fear of the Lord wakes a person up to the reality of God, sin, forgiveness, Heaven and Hell. Without the fear of the Lord, a person lives in denial. Jesus said, "Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in Hell" (Matthew 10:28).

A callous heart prevents a person from experiencing the appropriate fear of paying the penalty for his sins in Hell. Many atheists laugh off the notion of an actual place called "Hell," but their laughing is tragically misguided and uniformed.

I wrote, "The man who refuses to trust God is a man who assumes he can trust his own opinions. And so he looks for ways to shore up his weak position, and to convince himself that his perceptions are in perfect alignment with the visible and invisible realities of the universe."

If you are staking your soul on the idea that everything came from nothing, you need to wake up and snap out of your spiritual stupor. God created you with a body, soul and spirit. (see 1 Thessalonians 5:23) And it is impossible to extinguish your immortal soul.

Therefore, you would be wise to get on board with the Creator's design for your life. If you place your faith in Jesus, God will wash away your sins. But if you refuse to adopt the fear of the Lord, you will remain on a path that leads away from God throughout eternity.

The Holy Spirit can give you a healthy fear of the Lord. Rather than assuming that God is an imaginary being up in the sky, you need to realize how much horror awaits you in the future unless you repent. Am I attempting to scare you into God's kingdom? Perhaps, but if God's love has not have moved the needle even the slightest in your heart, what will do it other than the fear of the Lord and the fear of eternal punishment? (see Matthew 25:46)

Scripture clearly teaches that you and I deserve to go to Hell because of our sins. But God, in His mercy, sent His only Son to pay for our sins on the cross. You can either humble yourself before your Creator and receive Christ as Savior (see John 1:12) or you can assume you know better than God. Either way, you will look back one day at this opportunity God gave you to "repent and believe the good news" (Mark 1:15). So, choose wisely.