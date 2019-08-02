Bringing peace to veterans through ministry

A former police officer-turned-psychologist has revealed his Bible-based insights on how war veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other traumatic brain injuries (TBI) can find lasting hope and healing.

Dr. Timothy Barclay, Associate Professor of Psychology at Liberty University and a licensed clinical psychologist at Wyndhurst Counseling Center in Lynchburg, Va., explained that many veterans today are “falling through the gaps” when it comes to mental health care.

“There are a lot of veterans with PTSD who are struggling, but many don’t seek treatment for a variety of reasons,” he said. “Number one, they don’t know where to go, because the only system that they know of is the VA [hospital], and they don’t know any other sources where they can get treatment.”

