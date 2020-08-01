Cancel culture out of control!

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment



Now that the Pandora’s Box has been opened and the cancel culture has been turned loose, there is no hiding its scope. It is unrestrained and unrelenting. If you dare cross it, even in the slightest, you will be targeted next – even violently. The cancel culture is out of control.

You cannot reason with it or appeal to it. Logic and truth and facts do not matter. The only way to stop it is to confront it and expose it, openly, clearly, boldly, and unashamedly.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/the-cancel-culture-is-losing-its-mind.html