Handling money — or is it handling you?

One of the most revealing areas of life is how we handle money. If we think it’s all ours, we approach it differently than if we realize God owns everything and we’re merely stewards of the riches He has allowed us to earn.

The Scriptures contain more than 2,300 verses referencing money, far more even than the topic of faith (600 verses). Jesus devoted more than 15% of His recorded words to this subject. How we handle money reflects what we really believe. As Jesus said: “But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” — Matthew 6:20-21

