Turning teens from idols to the Real King

It all boils down to this ... Every Christian teen needs a King, a cause and a crew!

Teenagers need a King!

But they don't just need any King. They need the King who knows them best ... King Jesus! He was the One who was beaten, crucified and resurrected to rule and reign from his heaven and in the believer's heart!

Because, if it's not him ruling and reigning, it will be something or someone else. The Old and New Testaments call these King Jesus substitutes "idols."

