Unblinding the Lost

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

I‘ve always been desperate to reach the lost, and because of that, I’m continually pleading with God to save them.

Their fate weighs heavy on my heart, as it should on the heart of every Christian. The very thought of the reality of Hell should take our breath away. It is that thought that drives me to daily visit a local college to engage students on-camera with the gospel—for our YouTube channel.

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/voice/how-to-widen-the-eyes-of-sinners.html