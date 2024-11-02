Home News 11 Israelis wounded as Hezbollah shoots 160 rockets at Israel during Jewish Sabbath IDF eliminates 4 more Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon

Eleven Israelis were wounded by a Hezbollah rocket impact in the central town of Tira on Saturday, as the terror group shot some 160 rockets and 10 drones at Israel over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the IDF eliminated four senior Hezbollah commanders through airstrikes.

Israeli media reported that of the 160 rockets launched overall, 130 crossed into Israeli territory, where most were either intercepted by IDF air defenses or fell in open areas. Seven of the 10 drones were shot down.

Early Saturday morning, a volley of three rockets was launched at central Israel, triggering alerts in Herzliya, Kfar Saba, and the Arab-majority town of Tira.

While two were shot down, one directly hit a home in Tira, moderately wounding three people. Eight others were lightly wounded by shrapnel and shards, while seven more people were treated for acute shock and anxiety.

Hezbollah claimed to have aimed at the IDF intelligence base in Glilot, which is some 20 km (12 miles) from Tira.

Later in the morning, Hezbollah launched three drones, one of which impacted the Jezreel Valley area, another hit a factory in Achziv, and the third was intercepted.

Amid incessant rocket fire throughout the day, notable rocket barrages included 10 launches at Haifa’s Krayot suburbs and the central Galilee in the morning, and a volley of 30 rockets at Karmiel and 35 rockets at Nahariya and its surroundings in the afternoon.

The IDF continued its targeted eliminations of Hezbollah commanders over the weekend, killing the head of the terror group’s coastal district and his artillery chief in a strike in Tyre late on Friday, and the Nasr Unit's missile and drone commanders in Jouaiya on Saturday.

Coastal commander Muein Musa Izz al-Din was responsible for the rocket fire at the Krayot on Thursday and had taken the post only in April after his predecessor was also killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Together with the commander of the unit’s artillery array, Hassan Majd Diab, he was responsible for over 400 rocket launches against Israel in the past month alone, the IDF stated.

Izz al-Din’s rank was equivalent to a brigade commander and he is Hezbollah’s 15th officer of his rank to be eliminated by Israel in the war so far, according to Army Radio.

In the town of Jouaiya, the Israeli Air Force killed the commander of the Nasr Unit's missile and rocket array, Jaafar Khader Faour, as well as the unit's drone array commander on Saturday.

Faour was responsible for the rocket fire from southern Lebanon's easter sector starting on Oct. 8 of last year, the IDF said.

Among the attacks conducted under his command were the rocket strike that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams, the attack that killed an Israeli couple in Kibbutz Ortal, and the recent strike in Metula that killed five people.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops continued their grinding advance across southern Lebanon, with 10 wounded soldiers being evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Safed this weekend.

Forces of the IDF’s 91st Division raided military buildings and confiscated numerous weapons, the military said. In one incident, reconnaissance troops directed an airstrike at a building after spotting several terrorists operating there.

Soldiers of the 146th Division spotted Hezbollah operatives who were about to launch rockets at the Galilee. They directed aircraft that struck and killed the terror cell.

Over the weekend, the Israeli Air Force struck over 120 terror targets belonging to Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza. In Lebanon, airstrikes destroyed anti-tank missile positions, military buildings, weapons warehouses and military headquarters, the IDF said.

According to the IDF, Israeli soldiers and aircraft so far killed over 1,500 Hezbollah terrorists during the ground operation in southern Lebanon. In numerous raids, troops located over 3,000 explosive devices, as well as more than 2,500 anti-tank weapons and launchers, including RPGs and Kornet missiles.

Originally published at All Israel News