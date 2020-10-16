Hollywood filmmaker says ‘faith is what should keep us going’ in 2020; releases new movie '2 Hearts' Hollywood filmmaker says ‘faith is what should keep us going’ in 2020; releases new movie '2 Hearts'

Filmmaker Lance Hool says the message of faith and love in his new film "2 Hearts" released in theaters one night only on Friday is something the world really needs to see in these times.

Hool, who produced the blockbuster film “Man of Fire,” tells the true story of two couples whose journeys lead them to a life-saving miracle of love and purpose. In theaters on Oct. 16, the film is inspired by Jorge and Leslie Bacardi of the famous Bacardi brand.

"The people that came on board to make this picture with me, everyone that read the screenplay, said, 'I've got to do this because this is really a great movie to be in because it really comes from the heart,'” Hool told The Christian Post in an interview.

Hool, who has a multifaceted background in Hollywood, having worked as an actor, writer, director, and producer, said “2 Hearts” is about “love and faith, and goodness and living a meaningful life.”

“Charismatic young Australian actor Jacob Elordi (‘Deep Water’) plays Chris, a college freshman whose love for a spirited classmate played by Tiera Skovbye (‘Riverdale’) helps him find the purpose he has been searching for. In another place and time, Adan Canto (‘Designated Survivor’) plays Cuban exile Jorge, who falls for well-traveled flight attendant Leslie, played by Radha Mitchell (‘The Shack’). Though they were never meant to meet, fate has something entirely unexpected in store for both couples that dramatically changes the course of their lives,” the film’s synopsis explains.

The director said everyone involved in the film was happy to be there every day because they all held the belief that they collectively were doing something important.

"To see the result and to see how the audiences are taking to it, it's an honor,” Hool said. “I feel honored.”

The message of the film is near and dear to Hool's own heart because, just like the main character in the film, Jorge Bacardi, his own father suffered from an illness that hindered his ability to breathe normally.



"I've been blessed to be in a family where family was so important and creativity was so important, and love and respect for others was important. So when this came about and I heard the story, it was like, 'Wow, we got to make this movie and we got to do it right,'” Hool told CP.

Not only is “2 Hearts” a romantic story that showcases the power of love and commitment, but it was brought to life by Hool and many of the people he loves, members of his own family.

The film was written by Robin U. Russin and Veronica Hool (his daughter) and he produced the film alongside his brother, Conrad Hool. His niece, Caral Hool, served as casting director, and his son, Brett, composed the film's score.

“My entire family has worked in film since they were kids. Brett co-starred with Patrick Swayze in one of my movies when he was 8. My oldest son was operating cameras since he was 12, and doing documentaries. And now, Veronica is doing so well,” he gushed.

"It just felt good in this time, and I don't know why I had the feeling before 2020, but I had a feeling that we were going to need to tell a story that all is not lost, and that we have to continue to live and live right. That the golden rule is not lost, we've got to do unto others the way we'd like them to do unto us. And I wanted my peeps around me [for that], and it was great,” Hool maintained.

Because of the important message in “2 Hearts,” Hool said they fought to keep it in theaters despite the temptation to just stream it online.

"It's really worth the hour-and-a-half of your life. So many times we watch something and say, 'Why did I just waste these two hours?' But faith is what should keep us going, always, because there's always hope. Even in the worst of times, there's a sun,” Hool added. “The song that my son wrote for this was, 'When the sun is going down for some, it's coming up for others.' That is very true, and we have to see that tomorrow, there's going to be a great day in one way or another. So we have to keep the faith!”

