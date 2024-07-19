Home News 200-year-old church destroyed by fire after lightning strike

The state Fire Marshal in Zebulon, Georgia, is now investigating a fire after the historic Zebulon United Methodist Church was destroyed by fire following a lightning strike during a storm that moved across the area Wednesday.

The Pike County Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the 200-year-old church at approximately 4:25 p.m., Anita Neath, the agency’s public information officer, told The Griffin Daily News. Neath said flames from the church’s steeple were first observed by off-duty firefighters who called 911.

Zebulon Mayor Joe Walter, who attends the church, told Atlanta News First that the chief of police told him that the lightning strike on the church was heard all over town.

“There’s been a Methodist church in this community for 200 years, so this sanctuary was built in 1897 and the fellowship house in 1953. We’re going to rebuild, whatever it takes, and we’re going to continue to worship here,” Walter said.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Arianna Eberle, said she left the church 10 minutes before it was struck by lightning, and was devastated to see the building go down in flames.

“Was at church earlier in the day to prepare sermons and left to go tutor and got a phone call about the fire,” Eberle told ANF. “Pulled up to the church and it was fully in flames. It ripped my heart out. I laid on the ground right here and cried. I couldn’t believe it; I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

She said the church holds a special place in the community because it was the first house of worship in Pike County.

“Circuit riders used to meet on the grounds and then Methodists built the first Methodist church here which later became United Methodist and has remained United Methodist,” Eberle said.

No one was hurt in the fire but the church said in a statement on its Facebook page that the building is a “total loss.” The devastation, however, will not stop them from worshiping on Sunday.

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of our beloved Zebulon United Methodist Church. First, we want to thank all of the community and public safety who came out to help —from Pike, Thomaston, Spalding, and probably more than we even know,” the statement said.

“The building may be a total loss, but we, the people, are the church. We will remain united in our love of God. On Sunday, we will worship in the parking lot with our lawn chairs,” church officials added. “We ask all in the community to come join us at 9:30 a.m. and celebrate God’s glory. Through it all, our cross still shines bright for the days ahead.”