Man jailed for burning historic church says he was only trying to scare bugs

A man who was jailed for setting fire to the historic Colonial Manor United Methodist Church in West Deptford, New Jersey, says he was only trying to scare bugs, but local prosecutors say he has been a longtime danger to his community.

The fire, which was reported around 6:20 a.m. on April 20, caused severe burns to the hand of a firefighter while working to put out the blaze that authorities say was caused by Brian P. Cannon, 44, of National Park, NJ.com reported.

Cannon has been charged with third-degree counts of arson along with aggravated assault for the firefighter’s injuries.

Rebecca Donnarumma, Cannon’s public defender, explained in court papers that the church had given him and his partner permission to shelter on their property during cold weather and allowed him to store items in a space beneath exterior stairs.

Some of the items stored beneath the stairs include gasoline, brake cleaner, spray paint, clothing and tools. The space was also infested with spider crickets and Cannon would “commonly scare the crickets off with a butane torch,” the report said.

Cannon told police he sprayed brake fluid inside the storage area on the day of the fire but he “could not recall if he ignited the butane torch,” according to court documents.

He recalled falling asleep and then being awakened by a neighbor who told him about the fire.

“Mr. Cannon tells us that the fire was started when he was trying to get rid of spiders in a very reckless manner,” Donnarumma said.

Cannon’s attorney tried arguing for his release from jail pending his trial, but Assistant Prosecutor Jacqueline Caban noted that he had a history of failed court appearances and has been convicted of assaults and other crimes.

Though Donnarumma argued for his release and said her client was working on finding a stable place to stay and had a job, Superior Court Judge John Eastlack said considering his past, allowing him to be released pre-trial would be too risky.

“Taking all of this into consideration, the court does find the defendant generally is a danger to the community,” Eastlack said.

Cannon will return to court on June 27.

The fire at the church destroyed the church’s thrift shop and damaged their food pantry.

“Thankfully, we are insured and anticipate most expenditures being covered, but there will be extra costs involved in navigating this tragedy,” the church said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The congregation explained that even though their insurance will cover most of the expenses, they will still need donations from the public to cover others costs.

Some of the other costs include the temporary close of the church’s food pantry that regularly serves more than 50 people.

“We anticipate that the damaged section [of the church] will be rebuilt, hopefully not need to be demolished. At this time the church’s food pantry program, which regularly served over 50 people, has to remain closed, and we cannot receive donations of food,” the church said.

The food pantry is expected to reopen on June 1.