2019 National Prayer Breakfast: 5 notable moments you may have missed

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Since 1953, hundreds of religious leaders, politicians, and dignitaries from around the world have gathered in Washington D.C. for the National Prayer Breakfast. Established during the President Dwight D. Eisenhower administration, this multi-faith event is an opportunity for politicians to unite around their shared values and move toward healing some of the deep divisions in the United States.

This year's prayer breakfast was no exception: More than 3,500 guests from 150 countries and all 50 states came together to hear remarks from President Donald Trump, a rousing message from International Justice Mission President Gary Haugen, worship from CCM artist Chris Tomlin, and more.

In case you missed it, here are five notable events that took place during this year's National Prayer Breakfast.