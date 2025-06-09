Home News Only a quarter of Catholic, Mainline pastors ‘definitely’ believe Adam and Eve existed

Just one in four Catholic priests and Mainline Protestant pastors in the United States say they're certain that Adam and Eve were real people. In contrast, 80% of Evangelical pastors and 89% of black Protestant clergy affirm this belief with certainty.

Data from the National Survey of Religious Leaders reveal significant differences among clergy in their core theological beliefs, including their views on the Bible, Hell, miracles, and the existence of God, as noted by Graphs About Religion on Substack.

When asked whether they “definitely believe” Adam and Eve were historical figures, the numbers diverged sharply across denominations, dropping to 25% among Catholic and Mainline Protestant respondents.

The pattern was consistent in other areas of doctrine.

When asked about belief in Hell, 93% of Evangelical pastors expressed certainty, compared to 70% of Catholic priests and 45% of Mainline Protestant leaders. For belief in miraculous healing, 84% of Evangelical pastors and 78% of priests said they definitely believed in it, while the number fell to 47% for Mainline clergy.

On the question of God’s existence, Evangelical and black Protestant leaders again showed the highest levels of certainty — 98% and 89%, respectively. Catholics followed at 85%. Mainline Protestants reported the lowest confidence, with 70% saying they had no doubts, and 26% acknowledging belief in God while admitting to doubts.

Among non-Christian clergy surveyed, only about a third expressed complete certainty in God’s existence. Another 29% said they believed in a higher power but not a personal God, while roughly 20% identified as atheist or agnostic.

The survey also probed beliefs about the Bible. Across the Christian sample, three dominant views emerged.

One group described the Bible as the literal Word of God to be taken word-for-word. Another said it was the inspired Word of God without errors, with symbolic elements. The third group believed the Bible was inspired but not historically accurate in all parts, with some sections reflecting the cultural norms of the time and therefore no longer applicable today.

Ninety-eight percent of Christian clergy selected one of these three descriptions.

The literalist view was selected by about 20% of Evangelical and black Protestant clergy. Among Catholics and Mainline Protestants, that position was virtually absent. The most common response among Evangelicals (70%) and black pastors (67%) was that the Bible is inspired and without errors but includes symbolic sections. Half of Catholic priests chose this option, while the other half said the Bible includes culturally bound sections that are not historically accurate. That latter option was the top choice for Mainline clergy, selected by 70%.

Certainty in core theological claims often aligned with attitudes toward evangelism. When asked if their religion was “the best one for all people regardless of background,” 93% of Evangelical pastors agreed, followed by 71% of black Protestant leaders, 58% of Catholic priests, and 51% of Mainline Protestant clergy. Among non-Christian clergy, a majority disagreed with the idea that their religion was superior to others.

Responses to a question about persuading people in other religions to convert revealed a similar gap. Eighty-two percent of Evangelical pastors said they strongly believed in trying to convert others to their faith. Among Catholic priests and Mainline leaders, the figure was around 32%. Among non-Christian clergy, just 8% agreed with that statement, while 72% disagreed.

The data suggest that certainty in theology often correlates with a willingness to “proselytize.” Evangelical pastors showed the highest rates of both. Catholic and Mainline leaders were generally less certain about key doctrines and less inclined toward evangelism. Black Protestant clergy, while largely aligned with Evangelicals on beliefs, expressed lower support for proselytizing.

Christian clergy also showed broad agreement on rejecting certain beliefs. Almost none said they definitely believed in astrology or physical reincarnation.

A 2022 study by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University adds further context to these findings.

Surveying about 1,000 Christian pastors across the United States, the study found that only 37% held a biblical worldview, while 62% adhered to a hybrid belief system referred to as Syncretism. Among senior pastors, 41% were found to have a biblical worldview, compared to 28% of associate pastors, 13% of teaching pastors, and just 12% of children’s and youth pastors. The study concluded that spiritual renewal is “needed just as desperately in our pulpits as in the pews,” according to the researchers.