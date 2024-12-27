3 controversial Biden rule change proposals withdrawn ahead of Trump's inauguration

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of Labor on Dec. 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Biden signed a proclamation to establish the Frances Perkins National Monument in Maine. Perkins was the first female Cabinet secretary and served as the Labor Secretary under Franklin Roosevelt.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of Labor on Dec. 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Biden signed a proclamation to establish the Frances Perkins National Monument in Maine. Perkins was the first female Cabinet secretary and served as the Labor Secretary under Franklin Roosevelt. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

With less than a month remaining until President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the Biden administration has withdrawn a series of proposed rules that generated backlash from conservatives and religious liberty advocates. The moves come slightly more than a month-and-a-half after Trump, a Republican, defeated President Joe Biden’s chosen successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election. 

If enacted, the rules would've had wide-ranging implications for women’s sports, religious liberty and free speech. Here are three proposed rules that the Biden administration has withdrawn in its final days. 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles