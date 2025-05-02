4 contenders to become the next pope

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Cardinals attend the Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice Mass at St Peter's Basilica, before they enter the conclave to decide who the next pope will be, on March 12, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals are set to enter the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Benedict XVI after he became the first pope in 600 years to resign from the role. The conclave is scheduled to start on March 12 inside the Sistine Chapel and will be attended by 115 cardinals as they vote to select the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church.
Cardinals attend the Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice Mass at St Peter's Basilica, before they enter the conclave to decide who the next pope will be, on March 12, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals are set to enter the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Benedict XVI after he became the first pope in 600 years to resign from the role. The conclave is scheduled to start on March 12 inside the Sistine Chapel and will be attended by 115 cardinals as they vote to select the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church. | Franco Origlia/Getty Images

With a conclave to elect a new pope scheduled to begin next week, several names have popped up as potential replacements for Pope Francis, the 88-year-old Roman Catholic pontiff who died last week and was laid to rest over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the College of Cardinals will gather at the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. A candidate needs to secure the support of two-thirds of the cardinals present in order to become pope. 

The next pope could have wide-ranging implications for a variety of issues facing the church, including whether or not to ordain women as deacons, allow divorced and remarried Catholics to receive communion, revisit the Catholic teaching about contraception and continue to impose restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass. 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

The following pages highlight potential contenders for the next bishop of Rome based on an interview with noted Catholicism expert and Holy Cross College Professor of Religious Studies Matthew Schmalz, the College of Cardinals Report and betting odds

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles