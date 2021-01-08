4 important things to know about fallout from Capitol attack 4 important things to know about fallout from Capitol attack

As the nation reels in the aftermath of a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by angry supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday, leaders across the political divide have been deliberating about what should be the most appropriate response to it.

Pro-Trump rioters and others breached the Capitol building in a bid to prevent the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory by Congress, which was affirmed early Thursday despite their efforts.

House Democrats are currently considering a possible second impeachment of President Trump for his role in inciting the attack while some Cabinet members and other administration staffers have resigned in protest. Leading voices from both the public and private sectors have also continued to join that chorus of repudiation daily.

Here are four important things to know about the fallout from the attack on the Capitol: