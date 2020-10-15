4 interesting moments from final day of Barrett's confirmation hearings 4 interesting moments from final day of Barrett's confirmation hearings

Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings wrapped up Thursday, with witnesses making the case for and against her nomination.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court next Thursday, Oct. 22, less than a month after President Donald Trump announced her as his pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A woman who had an abortion at the age of 16 urged senators to vote against Barrett’s confirmation while one of her former law students testified in support of her confirmation.

Here are four highlights from the final day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings.