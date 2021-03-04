4 times media, gov't promoted claims that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones are safe for kids 4 times media, gov't promoted claims that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones are safe for kids

Much of the mainstream media has portrayed the medicalization of gender, some of which has been federally funded, as "life-saving" healthcare for children and teens suffering from gender dysphoria.



This comes amid increased public opposition to allowing boys who identify as transgender to compete in girls' athletic competitions and the heightened scrutiny of the experimental use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones on youth that is sometimes followed by genital mutilation and elective double mastectomies being performed on teens and pre-teens.

Late last year, a U.K. high court ruled that children younger than 16 are incapable of giving informed consent to taking puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

According to Jennifer Bilek, an independent investigative journalist who writes at the 11th Hour Blog and has for several years been tracing the money streams and extensive infrastructure driving transgenderism into law and culture, said in an email to The Christian Post that some mass media corporations are tethered to pharmaceutical and medical corporations that are key players in a much larger revenue-generating operation.



“Media conglomerates controlling mainstream media on the political left interface with Big Pharma and have vested interests in lifetime medical patients. The gender identity industry, generating pre-pubescent children to grave clients, provide those patients,” Bilek told CP.

“Desisters, a growing population [of people choosing to re-identify as their birth sex], offer yet more profiteering opportunities for the medical-industrial complex, once young women — the larger market by current standards — have ruined their health with puberty blockers and wrong sex hormones,” she added.



Fox News, which is known for its conservative-leaning tilt, is the mainstream broadcast news outlet that has done the bulk of critical reporting scrutinizing gender identity issues, Bilek added, noting that it's owned by Rupert Murdoch. In contrast to other media company owners, Murdoch doesn't own a health platform nor have investments in the medical-industrial complex, thus “shoring up the perception that Big Pharma connections dictate what will air and what won't [on other outlets],” she added.

Here are four examples of how the mainstream media has promoted puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as beneficial to young people despite a growing number of dissenting voices, including Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling, who, when speaking of transgenderism, now refer to it in terms of an emerging medical scandal.