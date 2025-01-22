Home News ‘Pathetic’ or ‘prophetic’?: 5 Christians' reactions to bishop's sermon rebuking Trump

The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, has garnered headlines for a sermon she delivered at the Service of Prayer for the Nation at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday.

During the service, where President Donald Trump was in attendance, Budde directly addressed the newly sworn-in commander-in-chief, expressing concerns about his policies regarding illegal immigration and LGBT issues.

“In the Name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde said. “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.”

“The people who pick our crops, and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens, or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.”

Budde also asked Trump “to have mercy” on people “in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away and that you help those who are fleeing warzones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.”

Many have taken to social media to express support or opposition to her remarks, with some believing that she wrongfully politicized the service while others believed she spoke truth to power.

Here are five reactions to Budde’s comments.