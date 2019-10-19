5 films highlighting Christian faith topics coming fall 2019

The success of faith-based films in recent years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made in Hollywood and now some mainstream films are also including faith elements in their content.

In 2018, the film "I Can Only Imagine" based on the life story of Christian singer Bart Millard brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million overall, surpassing expectations.

Several films being released this fall also feature the religious faith of the characters and real-life individuals the actors are portraying.

Here's a list of five faith-based movies coming this fall.