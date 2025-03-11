Home News Parental rights, 'book bans': 5 highlights from Gavin Newsom's podcast debut

While the first episode of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast “This is Gavin Newsom” made headlines for his opposition to trans-identified male athletes competing in women’s sports, several other revelations in his conversation with conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk caught viewers' attention.

The two discussed LGBT issues, parental rights and the state of the Democratic Party. Here are five highlights from the podcast.

