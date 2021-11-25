5 inspirational songs for Thanksgiving: 'Rejoice in the goodness of God that has blessed us'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Thanksgiving is one of the most important federal holidays in the United States and has many traditions attached to its celebration, such as football games, big meals, presidential proclamations and a parade sponsored by Macy’s.

While songs are not always associated with Thanksgiving, there are specific hymns and songs that are often sung at churches around the November observance.

Here are five inspirational hymns that are often performed around the time of Thanksgiving, including a couple of songs written in response to great upheaval and suffering.

1

2

3

4

5

6

Next