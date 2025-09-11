Home News 5 key findings from DOJ report on anti-Christian bias under Biden Task force found 'consistent and systematic pattern of discrimination'

The U.S. Department of Justice issued a 48-page report earlier this week detailing an alleged "consistent and systematic pattern of discrimination" against Christians throughout the federal government under the Biden administration.

The report, assembled by the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias that President Donald Trump established in February, was released the same day he addressed the second hearing of the White House Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible in the nation's capital.

During his hour-long speech, Trump affirmed his administration's commitment to religious freedom, acknowledged the crucial role Christianity played in U.S. history and condemned his predecessor, Joe Biden, and his advisors as especially "mean."

"There has to be something after we go through all of this, and that something is God," Trump said. "We go through all of this for a reason. It's not easy, believe me."

Here are five key findings from the task force's report on the alleged mistreatment of Christians under former President Biden.