5 heartwarming movies to watch with family this Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, there’s no better way to unite the family than by enjoying heartfelt, faith-filled films that inspire connection and gratitude.
This year offers a rich lineup of family-friendly movies perfect for the holiday season, blending timeless values with memorable storytelling.
From historical dramas like “Bonhoeffer” and uplifting musicals to festive Christmas tales like “A Little Women’s Christmas,” these films provide something for everyone.
For families looking for films celebrating courage, compassion or the transformative power of faith and forgiveness, the following pages highlight five must-watch movies to add to the Thanksgiving entertainment list.
Leah M. Klett is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: leah.klett@christianpost.com