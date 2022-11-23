5 places that celebrated Thanksgiving before Plymouth colony

Every November, the United States celebrates a festive gathering known as Thanksgiving, a federal holiday originally founded with the intention of giving thanks to God for His providential care.

In American popular culture, the “first Thanksgiving” is generally believed to have occurred at Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts, featuring European settlers and the Wampanoag tribe sharing a harvest feast.

However, there are multiple sites elsewhere in North America that claim to be the location of the first Thanksgiving, and will point to how their celebrations took place years before the celebration at Plymouth.

Here are five places in the United States and Canada that held Thanksgiving events before the famous observance in colonial Massachusetts took place.

