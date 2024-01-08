5 Supreme Court cases to watch in 2024

A welcome sign sits at the base of the steps to the U.S. Supreme Court on December 16, 2019, in Washington, D.C. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court will take on several significant cases in 2024, with decisions expected within the next several months that could significantly impact the direction of the country.

Nearly two years after overturning the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision, the highest court in the land will again tackle the issue of abortion and questions regarding its access to the general public.

The high court will also determine the future of firearms regulations and efforts to curb social media censorship. It could also play a role in the 2024 presidential election. 

The following pages highlight five critical cases the Supreme Court is expected to release decisions on in its current term. They include legal challenges to the abortion pill, a ban on bump stocks for firearms, laws that try to quell social media censorship and an obstruction case related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

