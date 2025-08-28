5 things to know about elections this fall that could change the balance of power

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

While state battles over mid-decade redistricting for 2026 elections are dominating the headlines, other elections that are getting significantly less attention are taking place this fall. 

In addition to state and local elections, special elections are scheduled that could have an immediate and future impact on the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Unless otherwise stated, all elections will take place on Nov. 4. Here are five things to know about the upcoming elections. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles