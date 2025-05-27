Home News 5 things to know about the suspect charged with Israeli Embassy murders

Several nonprofit and political organizations sought to distance themselves from a man suspected of killing two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. last week.



Police say 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago opened fire on a group of four people outside an event at the museum hosted by the American Jewish Committee, striking two of them fatally at close range.



The Israeli Embassy identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who have been described in the media as a "young couple about to be engaged."



Investigators believe the attack appeared to be politically motivated after Rodriguez reportedly shouted "free, free Palestine!" while in custody. Authorities recovered the firearm soon after.



Here's what we know so far about Elias Rodriguez.