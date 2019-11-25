5-y-o boy hurled from balcony at Mall of America now walking; credits angels, Jesus

The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota is now walking "perfectly," and is giving credit to angels who caught him and to the love of Jesus.

In an update on their GoFundMe page Friday, friends of the family of Landen Hoffman noted that the young boy's condition continues to improve, that they are working toward getting him off of some medications, that he is "walking perfectly" and that the open wound on his belly was at last scabbing over and new skin was growing.

Young Landen Hoffman was thrown 40 feet off a railing by 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda on April 12.

He was in critical condition following the incident, having suffered from broken arms and legs. Remarkably, however, an MRI showed that he had no damage to the brain despite doctors believing that he had endured head trauma.

Aranda, who told investigators he decided to harm the boy after he went to he mall searching for someone to kill, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in June and was subsequently sentenced to 19 years in prison.

In addition to recovering physically, the 5-year-old boy is also in good spirits.

"He gets out of the car every morning happy and blows kisses all the way in! He's a strong, happy boy," the latest GoFundMe update added, speaking of the boy's demeanor.

"When his mommy asks him if she can look at his wound or asks how he's doing, he always responds with 'Mom, I’m healed, you don't need to ask me anymore.' Landen loves life and Jesus!"

Landen now reportedly tells people when they get hurt: "Don't worry, I fell off a cliff, but Angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I'm ok and you will be too!'"

The family is asking for continued prayers for upcoming doctor's appointments in December.

"His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others! There was one bad person, but from that came millions of Good people!" the post said.

The Hoffman family did not attend Aranda's hearing but has said they forgive him and will continue to pray for him.

Thus far, they have raised over $1 million to cover the cost of ongoing medical treatments and rehab programs.

"Landen knows people all over the world are praying for him and he loves all the cards he keeps getting in the mail. His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others!" the post concluded.