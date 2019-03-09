6 Christian movies coming to theaters nationwide this spring

The success of faith-based films in recent years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made by Hollywood filmmakers.

2019 is expected to echo 2018 and be a blockbuster year for Christian films, as the Tim Tebow-backed production "Run the Race" has already brought in over $4 million domestically at the Box Office.

Last year, the film "I Can Only Imagine" brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million in total, superseding expectations. And the movie "Paul, Apostle of Christ" was among the top 10 films at the box office during its opening weekend.

Here's a list of six faith-based movies coming out this spring.