Women's History Month: 7 Christian denominations that voted to allow female ordination

The question of whether women should be ordained as clergy has been a subject of much theological debate in Christian circles for generations.

Many prominent churches, such as the Roman Catholic Church, the Orthodox Church and the Southern Baptist Convention do not permit the ordination of women.

However, many other churches have, over time, come to allow women to become pastors, priests, bishops and even the leaders of their respective denominations.

Here are seven notable United States-based Christian denominations that have voted to allow the ordination of women. They include mainline Protestant denominations and the largest Pentecostal church in the country.

