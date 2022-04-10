6 inspirational songs for Palm Sunday

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In many churches, the Sunday before Easter serves as a celebration of Jesus' triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem, in which the Bible records that crowds waved palm branches in his honor.

Known as Palm Sunday, the day begins what is called Holy Week, a time on the liturgical calendar that includes Holy Thursday, which recalls the Last Supper, Good Friday, which recalls the Crucifixion, Holy Saturday, and finally Easter.

The observance will often involve members of a congregation taking palm branches and waving them during worship, especially the opening processional of the service.

Here are six songs that are used to celebrate and contemplate the significance of Palm Sunday.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Next