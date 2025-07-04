Home News 8 Dead Sea Scrolls on display at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Eight newly installed Dead Sea Scrolls, including a rare manuscript outlining the beliefs and structure of the ancient Qumran sect, are now on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The scrolls are part of the ongoing “Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition,” hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI), marking the final rotation before the exhibit closes on Sept. 2.

The newly installed scrolls include the Community Rule Scroll 4Q260, also known as the Manual of Discipline, which details the governing structure, daily practices, and core values of the first century BC Qumran community. They replace the previous set of eight scrolls as part of a regular rotation to preserve the ancient manuscripts, which are highly sensitive to light and environmental exposure.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Other highlights of this exhibit include the Sea of Galilee Boat, the Magdala Stone, and at least 400 other artifacts. Previous scrolls that have been on display include the 4Q57 Isaiah Scroll and the Ten Commandments Scroll.

“The Community Rule Scroll 4Q260, also known as the Manual of Discipline, contains rules governing the life and beliefs of the sect believed to have lived at Qumran around the first century BCE,” said a RRPFI statement.

“It is a foundational document that outlines the governing structure, values, and daily practices of this community, offering scholars and the public a rare window into the communal life and religious ideals of one of Judaism’s ancient communities.”

Melissa Giller, chief marketing officer at the RRPFI, told Christian Daily International that hosting the Dead Sea Scrolls at the Reagan Library was a “tremendous honor.”

“President Reagan believed in the enduring importance of faith, history and cultural understanding, and we’re proud to share these sacred treasures with the public during this landmark 75th anniversary year," said Giller.

“The public has a desire to connect with the ancient roots of modern civilization and religion, and we are proud to help make that connection possible, especially as the Reagan Library is the only West Coast location where these scrolls can be seen.”

“Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition” heralded the return of the scrolls for public display in the U.S. for nearly a decade. It celebrates the 75th anniversary since the scrolls were found, dubbed, “one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in modern history.”

The exhibition features ancient manuscripts from the collections of the Israel Antiquities Authority, which created the show from the collections of the National Treasures. The exhibit is produced by West Wall Exhibitions and RRPFI.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with "advancing his legacy and principles — individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride."

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International