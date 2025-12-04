Home News 8-year-old preacher becoming one of Brazil's most visible Evangelical figures

An 8-year-old kidney transplant recipient in Brazil is becoming one of the country's youngest and most visible Evangelical figures as she preaches to churchgoers and millions online amid a trend of child preachers drawing strong social media followings in the South American country.

Ester Souza delivers sermons at a church led by her parents in Votuporanga, located in the state of São Paulo, often drawn from personal experience.

She speaks in front of a congregation of about 50 people each week, including both adults and children, The Washington Post reports. Her mother records the services on a mobile phone and uploads the videos to her daughter's social media accounts. She has nearly 2 million followers across platforms, and one of her videos has more than 11 million views.

The girl began preaching shortly after recovering from a serious medical condition. In 2020, she was diagnosed with kidney failure and remained in the hospital for two months. During that time, pandemic-related restrictions prevented her parents from staying with her. She later said she saw a man in white who told her she would be taken care of. Her kidney transplant took place in March 2021.

Her parents had been recording her singing since she was a toddler, believing she might one day become a gospel singer. In late 2019, she surprised them by speaking at a family prayer gathering, where she recited part of Psalm 91. Her father, Lucas Souza, recalled that she made some mistakes while quoting it, but her central message was about trusting God. The girl went viral in July 2024 with a video in which she told the story of David and Goliath. The video received thousands of views within minutes of being posted by her father.

Evangelical churches in Brazil have increasingly given children a role in ministry as the Evangelical population has grown exponentially over the last four decades. The demographic has increased from 6.5% of Brazil's population in 1980 to over 26% in recent years, according to data from Brazil's national statistics institute (IBGE).

The emergence of child social media influencers over the last decade has helped drive that visibility. A 2015 feature by The New York Times highlighted the impact of child preacher Alani Santos, who was 15 at the time. She was advertised outside International Mission of Miracles, a Pentecostal church in the poor, working-class city of São Gonçalo. Some had traveled as far as the Republic of Georgia in hopes that Santos could heal them of their impediments.

According to the newspaper, the girl would lay hands on Monday nights and hold revelation services on Wednesdays, during which she made predictions about the future. She would then host a Bible radio program on Saturdays.

"Kids at school treat her normally, except for occasionally asking her to pray for them if they have a headache or something," one of her classmates told The Times.

Miguel Oliveira is a teenage preacher at Assembleia de Deus Avivamento Profético in Carapicuíba who is also gaining a following, reports Fohla de S. Paulo. However, his bold claims that he can cure illnesses like cancer or leukemia have drawn many critics.

Wania Mesquita and Vânia Morales Sierra, researchers who study religion and digital platforms, told The Washington Post that the use of social media has changed the nature of child preaching.

While children once gave sermons that were later recorded and shared, they now produce material directly for online audiences, the researchers said.

Ester Souza's parents say they believe her recovery story and her age contribute to her credibility with both adults and children. Lucas Souza told The Post that they have received negative comments online. Some viewers have criticized her sermons or her appearance. He said he does not allow her to engage in practices such as claiming to heal or casting out demons. He stated that they focus instead on regular sermons and avoid sensational content designed to attract views.

Her mother, Adriana Souza, said people are drawn to her because they believe children speak with sincerity. One 11-year-old who attends the church said she prefers hearing sermons from Ester Souza because they are easier to follow.

Outside of church, Ester Souza spends time with her older siblings, draws and plays soccer. During services, she sometimes joins the other children after she speaks.

The attention given to child preachers has also led to concern among experts and regulators.

Critics contend that placing children in highly visible religious roles can subject them to online harassment and pressure to maintain a public persona. Some also warn that the combination of religion and social media can turn children into public figures before they are ready for that level of exposure.