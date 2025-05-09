Home News 'A watershed moment': Evangelical leaders react to Pope Leo XIV

Evangelical and other Protestant leaders have provided a range of reactions to the election of Pope Leo XIV, from some believing he is exactly what the world needs to others who fear he will be a "woke" pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV, who was Cardinal Robert Prevost, became the first pope born in the United States of America on Thursday, as he was elected the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

In statements shared with The Christian Post, Protestant leaders have offered their thoughts on the Chicago-native's confirmation to the papacy. The following pages highlight their responses.

