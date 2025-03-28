Home News Abbott responds to Crockett's 'Governor Hot Wheels' comment: 'Nothing but hate'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says a Democratic congresswoman's apparent swipe at his physical disability shows that his political opponents have "nothing to sell but hate," but the lawmaker says she wasn't making fun of his condition.

Abbott appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" Tuesday night to react to remarks made by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, at a fundraiser for the LGBT advocacy group Human Rights Campaign over the weekend.

"We in these hot a— Texas streets honey, y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a— mess, honey," she said.

Conservatives see Crockett's remarks as an insult because Abbott has paraplegia and uses a wheelchair to get around. Abbott suggested that her comments should not come as a surprise.

"This is another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy, they have nothing to sell but hate," he said.

"With comments like this by Democrats, we will just leave them in the dust in future elections," Abbott predicted.

Crockett issued a statement on X Tuesday, insisting that her "Governor Hot Wheels" comment did not refer to Abbott's condition.

"I wasn't thinking about the governor's condition — I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," she wrote.

Crockett claims she was referring to Abbott's efforts to transport illegal immigrants who arrived in Texas to sanctuary cities. Her thread on X included a link to an article with a headline stating, "Texas has spent more than $148 million busing migrants to other parts of the country."

"At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she asserted. "Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A— Mess,' referencing his terrible policies."

Crockett claimed the outrage over using the term "Governor Hot Wheels" as a "distraction."

"Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives," she said.

On Wednesday, Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, introduced a resolution to censure Crockett for calling Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels." In a statement announcing the resolution, Weber declared, "The story of our great Governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance."

"Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett — stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks — are nothing short of reprehensible," he said." She must be censured and held accountable for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party. It's painfully obvious she was never taught a single thing about Texas class, as her behavior is a disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stands for."

Crockett's remarks are the latest example of the congresswoman reserving scathing rhetoric for top Republicans in her state and around the United States. In a clip that went viral on Monday, she is seen arguing that when it comes to dealing with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "This dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right?"

"Like there is no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him," she added.