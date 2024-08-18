Home News Actors Cameron & BJ Arnett on discipleship, spiritual accountability and ‘The Forge’

Have you ever been personally discipled? Do you desire to walk closer to Jesus but wish someone would show you how? How can your faith become a thriving relationship instead of a religious duty? What are the keys to assurance of salvation, abiding in Christ, praying effectively, overcoming trials, and deeply loving others?

All of these questions have reasonable answers. In fact, each and every one of the aforementioned queries are addressed in a new movie being released in just a few days called "The Forge."

Directed by the Kendrick Brothers, best known for their faith-provoking films “War Room” and “Overcomer,” the movie tells the story of a young man who has no idea how to be a man. Drifting through life with little direction, he is eventually hired by a fitness center. He has no idea how the owner will personally impact his life. With the prayers of his mother and the unexpected guidance from his new mentor, the young man is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God has a greater purpose for his life.

“The Bible says that correction is the way of life,” says Cameron Arnett, who stars in "The Forge" as fitness center owner Joshua Moore. “To have someone who's going to surround you, love you, and help you discover what God put inside of you and lead you beyond the wrong decision-making factors of life is priceless. There's nothing greater than that. And that's what God wants us to be, whether it's male or female.”

Cameron and BJ Arnett not only star in the movie but both believe wholeheartedly in the power of spiritual accountability and faith-fueled mentorship. And in an interesting twist, they not only portray husband and wife onscreen, but they are also married in real life.

“Everything is one and the same to us,” explains Cameron Arnett, who has now appeared in four movies with his wife of 24 years. “We do many things, but only one mind governs it. And so for us, whether we're husband and wife in real life, whether we're husband and wife on film, we are really being the husband and wife that God created us to be.”

The Arnetts join us on the Crossmap Podcast to talk about what compelled them to want to work together on this faith-inspiring movie. Listen as they share why it's so critically important to stand in the gap and provide nurturing guidance to the next generation of young adults.

