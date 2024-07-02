Home News Ex-porn star Joshua Broome on the ‘7 Lies That Will Ruin Your Life’

The allure of pornography can be quite intoxicating. And why not? It’s always available and easy to hide. Nobody else has to know about it.

Pornography is one of the few places in life where you are in complete control of your sexuality. Quite frankly, pornography never says no. You can be vulnerable, take emotional risks, and explore whatever you want to with no fear of judgment.

What you have just read is what the world has to say. But what about the Bible? Based on the various precepts set forth in Scripture, it is quite clear that the enemy has taken one of the most amazing gifts that God has given us, the gift of sex, and twisted it.

Believe it or not, pornography is a big deal that destroys families and relationships. Yet, most Americans don’t think pornography is a problem. But it is. Just ask Joshua Broome.

In 2013, Broome was not only into pornography but he had made it a career. He’d appeared in over 1,000 adult films and had even won awards for this work, the adult film industry’s top honor, “Performer of the Year.” Broome was making more money than he thought he would ever earn, and living large had become a reality, not some far fetched dream.

“I came to a point where I believe I've ruined my life, and the only option I have is to continue doing the thing that caused the destruction in my life,” Broome shares. “And I tried to make the best of the chaos. And I thought, well, if I become the most successful, the richest, the person with the most accolades in this industry, while this might not be what I want to do, if I become the best at what I'm doing, maybe then I'll feel happy. I'll feel wanted, I'll feel loved.”

But within Broome’s soul, he was empty. He had done all the things that he thought would satisfy him completely yet they didn’t work. Instead, they actually amplified his anxiety and deepened his depression to the point where he was planning to end his life.

But God intervened. Intending to kill himself, a chance encounter with a bank teller changed Broome’s life. At that moment, he made the impulsive decision to leave the adult film industry for good.

That decision changed Broome’s life forever. While his departure from the porn industry wasn't easy, he still struggled with his identity and purpose, but he purposefully sought to make better choices.

Interestingly enough, today, more than a decade later, Broome is married and the father of three. He has gone from touring the world with porn-star fame to touring the world spreading God’s redemption and freedom. Broome has a new book out, The 7 Lies That Ruin Your Life, designed to give practical advice for those struggling with false approval and purpose.

“A person is only as free as they're willing to be honest,” Broome explains. “And a person is only available to experience healing to the extent that they're willing to be honest. My heart is for the Church. How does the 2.5 billion people who know Jesus reach the 5.5 billion people who don't? We have to share the Gospel.”

Broome joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to talk about why so many people struggle to find their identity and purpose and how pornography tries to fill that void. Listen as he urges parents to overcome their fears and engage in honest dialogue about sex with their children and highlights that it is a beautiful aspect of the life God intended for marriage.

