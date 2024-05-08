Home News Fox News religion correspondent Lauren Green on the power of 'lighthouses' in our faith

A lighthouse offers a promise of safety, warning travelers of unforeseen danger and guiding them along their journey. It symbolizes hope and salvation. Likewise, God, who is the light of the world, is our refuge, leading and beckoning us to safety during the storms of life.

This turbulence we endure is often a byproduct of our choices, beliefs, and the world around us. But when God’s truth and presence becomes our life’s foundation, we remain unmoved by the changing of our moods and culture, which frees us to live with confidence and peace.

“Throughout my life I have come to understand different aspects of faith and religion, but when I intentionally committed myself to praying and reading God’s Word every day, I discovered a deeper wisdom of God and His grace,” says Fox News Religion Correspondent Lauren Green. “We often become so busy that we have hidden or forgotten our most important relationship with our Creator.”

In her latest book, Light for Today: 365 Daily Devotions from the Lighthouse, Green offers that despite the fogginess of our world and its cultural pressures, mistruths, and downright lies, we can fully depend on our ever-present God.

Furthermore, Green understands the value of embracing the comfort and assurance of Scripture and understanding God in a more personal way.

“It’s really important to understand that God works in the natural processes,” shares Green, who, in addition to her reporting, is also a classically trained concert pianist. “He created it so why wouldn’t He work through it that way? So, the natural process is how can we grow closer to God to purge the sins that are within us? We do that through reading God’s word.”

Green joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to talk about how we can know that an ever-reliable God is there and waiting for us at all times through our "spiritual fogginess." Listen as she shares how we can call ourselves people of faith but that our lives reflect our true beliefs.