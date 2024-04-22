Home News For King & Country’s Luke Smallbone on faith, family and the vital message of ‘Unsung Hero’

The definition of an unsung hero is one who does great deeds but receives little or no recognition for them.

In the sports arena, it's a player that no one is expecting to score the winning touchdown or lead the team to victory.

In the arts and entertainment world, an unsung hero is someone who does all the little things to ensure that a concert or theatrical performance goes off without a hitch. This person may not capture the hearts and imaginations of the audience, but their steadying influence on the production pushes it to a higher level.

In the life of a family, an unsung hero serves as the backbone of the home and provides a quiet, consistent influence to ensure that each member not only survives day to day life but thrives to their fullest potential.

Sadly, not enough families have strong unsung heroes in their midst these days.

“Today we are in a situation where family is probably more important than it ever has been in the history of the world because it shapes people, and shapes sons and daughters,” says for King & Country’s Luke Smallbone. “Yet I believe that family probably has the least amount of value than it also ever has in the history of the world.”

Smallbone has achieved great heights of fame and popularity as a featured member of one of today’s most successful contemporary Christian musical groups. With 13 Dove Awards and four Grammy Awards to their credit, Smallbone believes that none of this would have been possible without God’s steadying hand and an unsung hero: his mother.

My mom is one of the greatest people that I've ever met,” Smallbone shares. “My mother taught me what it means to forgive. My mom taught me what it means to follow Jesus. She implemented patience in me when I had none. She taught me self-control when I literally didn't have any. And what has happened with her sacrifice, is that her seven kids have been forever changed because of her example.”

Smallbone joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to discuss a new movie about his family’s struggles upon their arrival in America from Australia and the effort to rebuild lives that seem to have fallen to tatters. It’s called "Unsung Hero," and showcases a mother’s faith to stand against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto their faith in the grimmest of circumstances.

