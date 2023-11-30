Home Podcast ‘The Chosen’ star shares what it’s like to play the bad guy, what he’s learned about Jesus

"The Chosen" continues to be a massive phenomenon, with 3,500 fans recently converging from all over the world to attend the first-ever Chosen Con, a one-day celebration of all things from the hit streaming series based on Jesus and the Bible.

Beyond the opportunity to mingle with their favorite cast members, fans of the show were the first to hear about plans for the quickly approaching fourth season. Here's what fans need to know:

For the first time ever, the full season will be released exclusively in theaters, distributed by Fathom Events in February 2024. Last season, the show's fans could go to see the premiere and final episode of "The Chosen" in theaters.

"Every time we've dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more," Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of "The Chosen," said. "After seeing the season four episodes, we knew we'd be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with."

Season four promises clashing kingdoms and rival rulers, all while the enemies of Jesus close in on him while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Christ to carry the burden alone.

One of Jesus's more popular enemies during the first three seasons returns for season four and is our special guest on today's podcast. As the fierce Roman guard known as the menacing Quintus, actor Brandon Potter embodies the spirit of how many people felt about Jesus during that troubled time in our history.

"With bad guys, you have to reach a little bit further outside of yourself," Potter said on the "Crossmap" podcast. "Sometimes, when you're playing a hero, someone in love, or someone struggling with life, you can sort of look into your own experience. But I really enjoy going outside of myself, like trying to empathize with someone that I don't agree with or that I would never model my behavior on. No one wakes up every day thinking, 'I'm going to be a bad guy today.'"

Listen as he shares the experience and what he has learned along the way: