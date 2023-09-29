Is it the end of the world as we know it? David AR White, Brian Bosworth on Revelation, the End Times

For centuries, the mightiest of theologians have been doing their best work to decipher and interpret Bible prophecies from the New Testament book of Revelation. While many have produced sound biblical interpretations and teachings about the End Times, one can’t help but be intrigued by the shimmer of mystery the final book of the Bible provides.

For those not familiar with the book of Revelation, commit yourselves to understanding one thing: it describes the ultimate battle of good versus evil.

A new series dives deep into Scripture and imagines an End Times world that is filled with trials and God’s ultimate triumph. Based on a trilogy of movies called “Revelation Road,” “Revelation Road: The Series” follows character Josh McManus in the end days as he grapples with really challenging circumstances. Yet he learns to depend on God even when literal demons walk the Earth.

“I'm aware that I don't really want to have to be there in real life,” says David AR White, who stars as Josh McManus in “Revelation Road.” “Finding the connection to humanity, to forgiveness, and to God is such a big part of ‘Revelation Road.’ People must ask themselves how do you grow as an individual in this heightened situation?”

Listen to White explain:

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, “Revelation Road: The Series” is an adrenaline-fueled show where Bible prophecies are being fulfilled and its characters are struggling to see God at work through the absolute worst of times.

“There's a lot of people that battle those, those personal demons as they go through life,” shares Brian Bosworth, who portrays Ben in “Revelation Road.” “I think it's important when you're looking at characters in their arc, you find those very special moments when they start to become vulnerable, and they start to realize that they need that help, and they're looking for others to guide them. At the end of day, only God can provide that.”

White and Bosworth join us on the Crossmap Podcast to talk about why this type of program can provide messages of life-affirming faith in God. Listen as they share about the decision to shoot the series in South Africa and more.

And hear more episodes of Crossmap: